Scouts return from two-week trip to New Mexico

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eight Boy Scouts and their leaders from Troop 1 in Honesdale were welcomed home Friday morning returning from New Mexico.

They spent the past two weeks at the Philmont Scout Camp where they hiked to the top of Baldy Mountain, which is about 12,000 feet in elevation. Eyewitness News caught up with the boys as they were greeted by family and explains why they had to wait an extra year for this trip.

With hugs and cheers, members of Troop 1 were welcomed home Friday morning from Philmont Scout Camp in New Mexico. The eight boys and their leaders had spent the previous two weeks at the camp.

“We were supposed to go last year, but it got postponed to this year because of the wildfires out there,” Scout John Rodriguez said.

“Unfortunately they had to cancel last year so this year we were lucky enough to go,” Scout Dustin Edsall said.

“It’s Philmont Scout Ranch. 92 acres of backcountry wilderness in New Mexico and it’s always something I wanted to do. It is considered God’s Country out there and it’s so beautiful. I mean we have the Appalachians here, but the Rockies out there are a different kind of beautiful and that just makes it worth it in itself,” Scout Andrew Latourette said.

“It’s 54 miles. We had to hike through the mountains. We started at 6,000 feet and went up to 12,441 feet up to Baldy Mountain,” Edsall said.

The scouts brought their mascot with them to the top of Mount Baldy. The mascot was a desk lamp named Keith and it was the first desk lamp to ever scale Mount Baldy.

“A little bit of extra weight but well worth it,” Latourette said.

“So it was great to be able to still go and see all that new country,” Rodriguez said.

Fortunately, the airlines honored the scouts’ tickets from last year’s cancellation due to the wildfires in that region of New Mexico.