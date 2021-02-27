Scouts of America hosts Winter Fun Day

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The weather has slightly warmed up this weekend, making it the perfect time to get outdoors. That’s just what kids from Boy Scouts of America and their parents did for an annual event.

“Feel like it’s been a little bit overdue. Kids are antsy and get together and just get out,” said Thaddeus Smyda of Hunlock Creek.

Kirby Park was packed with kids and adults alike on Saturday, enjoying the great outdoors. It’s the popular Two Mountains Winter Fun Day.

“Every year we have it for an opportunity for kids to get out of their house, you know when they’re starting to get cabin fever in the winter time. This year it’s especially important because the last year now, everyone has had cabin fever, trying to get outside,” said Rachel Stark, Senior District Executive.

This year’s theme was outer space, which is why Stark and other organizers wore costumes. About 200 people came out to enjoy the fun-filled event. Organizers say the Winter Fun Days stay with the Scouts through their lives.

“They look forward and look back on these fun times, how I did. I was inside the Scouts program since I was five years old. I’m gonna be 29 this year, and it’s just a fantastic program,” said Carmen Ciampi, Vice Chair of Program, Two Mountains District.

While attendance was on the lower side, the importance of Boy Scouts of America was not lost. Three of Kristy Black’s children are part of the Boy Scouts of America, and this is their fourth year attending the Winter Fun Day.

“It’s important because it’s helping my children become better citizens, and give selflessly. To be their for their community as well as their peers,” said Black.

A message especially important during this pandemic.

The Boy Scouts of America has a multitude of other events planned for this year.