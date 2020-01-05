Scouts learn skills at Merit Badge College

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some young future leaders of the world made their way through Kings College Saturday.

Nearly 250 Boy Scouts from across the region attended the 22nd annual Merit Badge College. Be Prepared. It’s the Boy Scout motto, meaning that you’re always ready to do what is necessary to help out others in need.

“That’s what it teaches you. Just from going on trips, coming here. Little things like making sure to bring a pen to fill out your cards,” Ian Crowley of Troop 32 said.

It’s safe to say these Scouts are more than prepared. The 22nd annual Merit Badge College for Scouts took place at King’s College throughout the day Saturday where Scouts were able to come in and earn 40 different merit badges.

“It’s really fun because my brother is here also, so sometimes I get to meet up with him and see how he’s doing too,” Max Weihbrecht of Troop 166 said.

“Well, this is a great opportunity for the Scouts to come out and get some merit badges. It’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of prerequisites for these badges, but it’s a great way for them to learn from the experts in the community,” Mark Barbermitz, executive director of Northeast PA Boy Scouts, said.

“Merit badges overall teach Scouts a variety of different topics or fields that they can actually go into whether it be a career field or hobby,” Mark Kuloszewski, Troop 1057 Scoutmaster, said.

From emergency preparedness to home repair, it’s lessons these Scouts will have for a lifetime. In one workshop about metalworking, Scouts were learning how to build things out of sheet metal like boxes and dustpans.

“We’ve been learning how to weld things together, how to measure heat and how to cut things,” Morgan Lomax of Troop 19 said.

“We went over the fundamentals of what we learned in first aid and then different situations, ice rescue, carbon monoxide poisoning, the checklists what you need to do in the situations to ensure yourself and others are safe,” Crowley said.

Crowley will now have 18 badges after completing his Emergency Preparedness. But he says being a Scout is more than just earning your badge.

“Giving back to the community that’s done so much for us. Just helping out volunteering at food shelters. It makes you feel good about yourself and you can take pride in doing something that benefits the community,” Crowley said.

One of the featured badges this year is Nuclear Science. It’s designed to educated Scouts on basic elements of physics, energy, X-ray, and other safety and STEM elements.