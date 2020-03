WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a special night for some people in Luzerne County.

The Northeastern PA Council of Boy Scouts of America hosted its annual Distinguished Citizens Dinner. Two local business leaders, Christopher Borton and Mark Volk, were honored with the Distinguished Citizens Award.

The program was held at the Mohegan Sun Pocono in Wilkes-Barre. Eyewitness News is a proud sponsor of the event.

Anchor and healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller emceed the special program.