Scouts have retirement ceremony for American flags

(WBRE/WYOU) — Boy Scouts in Luzerne County got a lesson Saturday in honoring those who fought for our country.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts from Troop 375 partnered with the Duryea VFW to learn the proper way to dispose of an American flag. And yes, burning a flag is one way to dispose of it.

The scouts had collected thousands of flags over the past two years by replacing the ones in cemeteries. That’s why they decided to hold a flag retirement ceremony Saturday morning in Duryea to serve as a learning experience for the boys.

“We hope today that the kids get the experience and the opportunity to learn the proper way to dispose of a flag, but also take home the fact that we honor our veterans and this is the last stage of a U.S. flag,” Scoutmaster Michael Adonizio said.

“We’re showing our country respect, and we’re also thanking the veterans for doing service to our country,” scout Danilo Gilydina said.

The proper way to dispose of an American flag by burning is to fold it into its traditional triangle fold then place it into the center of a fire. Allow it to completely burn while observing a moment of silence, salute, or the Pledge of Allegiance.