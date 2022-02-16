Scores of students escape burning school in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was a scary moment for students of a local Christian school who were all in class when the building caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Luckily everyone made it out okay. About 80 students and staff were inside the Triboro Community Church when it caught fire. The church is home to its Christian academy where the pastor says everyone is like family.

Triboro Christian Academy Administrator Erika Weber says her secretary was leaving when she noticed all the smoke outside. It was around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of students Pre-K through 12th grade were still in the building.

“The immediate instinct is safety of the kids. To get the kids out, make sure they’re safe,” Erika Weber said.

All students and staff were quickly evacuated. Pastor Keith Weber says he ran back in the building to make sure no one was left behind.

“I ran through to clear it, make sure everything was clear upstairs and then downstairs, making sure no one was in the building,” Pastor Weber said.

Multiple area fire departments rushed to the scene on South Main Street, and got the flames under control. A state police fire marshal says contractors were tarring the roof when it caught fire. Fueled by the wind, the flames spread to the insulation, catching 90 percent of the roof on fire.

No one was injured, but parents say their kids are shaken up.

“I worry about every one of them. Same as the teachers, they’re all family. When you get into a small Christian school like ourselves, everyone knows everybody in the building so you take care of each other and that was my main concern, getting my family out,” Pastor Weber said.

There is extensive water damage. Eyewitness News is told the ceiling inside the church collapsed due to all the water. Students will learn virtually indefinitely until they are able to return.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the school rebuild.