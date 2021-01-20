Science Moms: a local group of scientists sharing climate change resources

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A newly formed initiative is looking to get more parents involved to fight climate change.

The group, Science Moms, cites everything from increased wildfires to shrinking glaciers as a result of climate change.

Science Moms is comprised of several climate scientists who are also mothers. Group members believe while many parents may be concerned about climate change, they are not armed with the resources to do anything about it.

Science Moms has posted several videos and other resources online to help other mothers and dads take action.

Mark Hiller hears first hand from the moms on how they are planning to be the difference on later editions of Eyewitness News.