Science in Action at Loyola Science Center!

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE / WYOU -TV) Students from the university of success program got a science lesson today, but not through a textbook. They got to visit the Loyola Science Center in Scranton to learn about iguanas, fish, tortoises, and even snakes.

“Some of the faculty and staff members volunteer to help engage with these students and teach them this and that,” says Renne Giovagnoli, University of Scranton Biology Lab Supervisor.

Nearly twenty incoming high school freshmen enter this four-year program preparing high school teens for college. They spend over a week learning about college life, along with academics. Thursday, the students got an insight into the biology of animals from a hands-on experience.

“We will be talking about the corn snake that’s about to molt. I will teach them what that looks like and what it’s all about and what it entails, ” Renee says.

The snake’s biology was explained to the students, then they passed around some skin that had fallen off the snake. Next, it was time for the turtles and tortoises!

As for their reactions, the students enjoy the interaction with the animals, which is why Renee tries to incorporate environmental with the animals at the science center.

For many of these students, I am told this program can put a little “spark” into their minds before going to college.

Renee adds, “This is their first exposure, their family exposure to college and higher education.”

The University of Success provides not only mentoring but tutoring with both schoolwork and cultural experiences.