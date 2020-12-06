SCI Pine Grove reports first COVID-19 inmate death

INDIANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A state prison in western Pennsylvania is reporting its first inmate death due to COVID-19.

SCI Pine Grove and the Department of Corrections confirm that the 38-year-old inmate died at a hospital.

He had been incarcerated at the facility in Indiana, Pennsylvania for nearly two years.

SCI Pine Grove reports 10 active inmate cases and eight active staff cases.

Prison officials say COVID-positive inmates are put in isolation at the prison or hospitals.

Infected staff must isolate at home and cannot return to work until they are medically cleared.