SCI Pine Grove reports first COVID-19 inmate death

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A state prison in western Pennsylvania is reporting its first inmate death due to COVID-19.

SCI Pine Grove and the Department of Corrections confirm that the 38-year-old inmate died at a hospital.

He had been incarcerated at the facility in Indiana, Pennsylvania for nearly two years.

SCI Pine Grove reports 10 active inmate cases and eight active staff cases.

Prison officials say COVID-positive inmates are put in isolation at the prison or hospitals.

Infected staff must isolate at home and cannot return to work until they are medically cleared.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos