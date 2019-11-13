SCI Mahanoy Reports Inmate Death

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy Superintendent Theresa A. DelBalso reports the death of an inmate.

According to DelBalso, on November 11, at 3:20 PM, inmate Tyrone Briggs was involved in an altercation with another inmate on the walkway near their housing unit.

It happens while he was waiting to be processed into the restricted housing unit.

Briggs became unresponsive. Medical was notified, and Briggs was transported to the prison’s medical triage area where CPR was started. Briggs was later pronounced dead.

Briggs, 29, was serving a 15-to-30-year sentence for rape of a child out of Philadelphia County. He was committed to the Department of Corrections on August 19, 2008, and had been at SCI Mahanoy since August 2011.

The Pennsylvania State Police will conduct an investigation, and the official cause of death will be determined by the county coroner’s office.

Facility staff has notified the inmate’s next of kin.