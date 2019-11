(WBRE/WYOU) — 13 state prison employees in Schuylkill County are suspended without pay following the death of an inmate.

Eyewitness News told you about the death earlier this week at SCI Mahanoy near Frackville. The Department of Corrections took the action on Friday. 29-year-old Tyrone Briggs died Monday after an assault involving another inmate that same day.

The suspensions, which include medical and security staff employees, will last pending the outcome of a state police investigation.