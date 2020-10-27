SCI Dallas reports first COVID-19 death

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officials, with the Department of Corrections (DOC), confirmed the first inmate death related to COVID-19 at SCI Dallas, on Tuesday.

The inmate was 74-years-old and a long-term care patient with numerous underlying medical conditions.

He had tested positive on October 13, and was taken to an area hospital due to the deterioration of his health condition.

According to the DOC, the inmate had a ‘do not resuscitate’ order.

The inmate had been at SCI Dallas since December 1992. He had been serving a 16 to 60 year sentence at the prison for rape charges.