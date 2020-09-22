SCI Dallas inmate charged in attack on counselor, corrections officer

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An SCI Dallas inmate faces assault charges after investigators say he assaulted a counselor and a corrections officer on September 10th in the prison.

According to the affidavit, Wade Middleton of Philadelphia is accused of assaulting a counselor and a corrections officer at SCI Dallas around 11:30am on September 10th.

The affidavit states Middleton first assaulted the female counselor and repeatedly struck her in the face while on top of her. He then struck a corrections officer in the face when he intervened.

Middleton is serving a life sentence for the Philadelphia homicide of Nancy Bolden in 1985.

Middleton is charged with assault and aggravated assault.

