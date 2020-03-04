Schuylkill Transportation System is preparing for a new look and new location

ST. CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The blighted foundry building on Wade Road just off Route 61 in St. Clair won’t be there much longer.

The Schuylkill County Transportation Authority plans to knock it down and rebuild a brand new, up-to-date transportation and maintenance facility.

“It’s a much needed project. We’ve outgrown this facility. As far as staff wise and vehicle wise. And some of our equipment and things are outdated,” David Bekisz, executive director of Schuylkill County Transportation Authority said.

Bekisz tells Eyewitness News the property is nearly double their current space on Industrial Park Drive. The new building will provide indoor parking for buses, protecting them from rain and snow.

“That will also aid us in again, our useful life of our vehicles. Keeping them under roof and stored there,” Bekisz said.

This project is funded by the Federal Transit Administration, PennDOT and Schuylkill County.

Schuylkill Transportation System is currently accepting bids to demolish the blighted foundry on Wade Road in St. Clair. The project is expected to be completed in about two years.