Schuylkill Transportation System expands bus route into Berks County

Things just got a little bit easier for Schuylkill County residents to get around. There is a new bus route available.

All aboard Schuylkill Transportation System or ‘STS’s’ newest bus route.

The 80 Southern Soop now takes passengers beyond Schuykill County and into Berks County.

“Public transportation has come a long way. And it’s nice to see that we can gain more influx,” Joshua Willingham, of Pottsville said.

Schuylkill County Transportation Authority launched the new ride for passengers Monday. The bus starts at Union Station with stops in Schuylkill Haven, Orwigsburg and even into Hamburg.

“If they don’t drive, you know if they don’t have a license, you know that’s another good reason. Hop the transit and go on,” Jennifer Minrod, of New Philadelphia said.

Key stops include restaurants, shopping centers, hospitals and even the department of motor vehicles. One stop even connects riders to the Berks Area Regional Transportation authority, transferring passengers into Reading. And that creates more opportunities for people with limited transportation options.

“Not only are you leaving Schuylkill County, to go down there, it’s expanding for berks county as well,” Minrod said.

And here’s the best part, if you travel with STS this week, the ride is free!

The first departure for the new route is 10 a.m. And the last one leaves at 2 p.m.

