Schuylkill lawmakers request move to yellow phase

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several lawmakers who are frustrated that Schuylkill County is stuck in the Wolf administration’s red phase have formally requested to move the county into the yellow phase.

Five lawmakers co-signed a letter to Governor Wolf asking for the designation which would ease certain business and social restrictions in the county.

As of now, Schuylkill County is scheduled to remain in the red phase through at least June 4th. The business and public communities are increasingly concerned about what the future holds in store for Schuylkill County.

