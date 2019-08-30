Schuylkill Haven unveils new gymnasium

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County school district had an extra reason to celebrate Thursday at its fall pep rally.

Schuylkill Haven School District showed off its newly renovated gymnasium at the annual Meet the Hurricanes celebration. It’s called the CACL Center after the local credit union CACL Financial, which donated $125,000 to the renovations. Now student-athletes, the physical education department and the entire district get to enjoy a beautiful new gymnasium.

“New floors, new lighting, new ceiling. We’re just really excited for our kids to have such a beautiful place to play in,” superintendent Dr. Shawn Fitzpatrick said.

Some pieces of wood from the old gymnasium floor were donated to former athletes and coaches. Some of the old floor was also saved for future projects for woodshop students.