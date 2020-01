SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One man is in police custody and a woman hospitalized after a fire in Schuylkill County.

Crews were called to the scene on Margaretta Street just before 5 pm on Monday.

More than 50 firefighters responded to the scene.

A man and woman who live at were both home at the time. Their names not released due to the on-going investigation.

A State Police Fire Marshal will investigate the cause.