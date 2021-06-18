Schuylkill Haven community welcomes home champion Hurricanes

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (EYEWITNESS NEWS WBRE 28 WYOU 22) – The Schuylkill Haven Baseball team won the Class “AA” State Championship, Friday, their first in program history.

The Hurricanes were welcomed home by over 200 people from their community, who cheered on the team as they arrived back at the school.

“After losing last year year we knew we had to make this year special. Especially with our seniors being out last year, we knew it was going to be special. We just played our game and made the most of it. We set the bar pretty high and I have no doubt in my mind that for teams to come they are going to have steep state runs, and hopefully some more state championships to go with it,” Senior Jacob Houtz said.

“This is a great community, everything we do in this community when it comes to the sports and the teams we have here the outreach and support for each other on each individual team,” parent Garrin Leymeister.