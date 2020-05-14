‘Schuylkill Gives’ launches online initiative

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Today is Schuylkill Gives Day, which is a brand new 24-hour online giving day for Schuylkill County non-profit organizations.

There are 29 non-profit organizations currently participating.

Amanda Campbell, Executive Director of Schuylkill Area Community Foundation, says “Schuylkill Gives” was developed in January and was originally targeted to millennial donors, since they tend to be more comfortable using online transfer funds such as PayPal and Venmo.

Now with COVID-19 and more people at home working online, they wanted to branch this out to others who would be able to give.

There will be two prizes given:

1) Power Hour: the nonprofit with the most unique number of donors between 12-1:00pm today will receive an extra $125 prize.

2) At the end of the day, the nonprofit that has the most unique donors for the entire 24 hours will receive an additional $500 into their organization’s funds.

To donate to one of the nonprofit organizations, visit their website here. The online initiative ends tonight at midnight. You don’t have to live in Schuylkill County to donate.