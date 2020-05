KLINE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house fire in Schuylkill County is under investigation.

Fire crews were called to a fire on James Street in Kline Township just before 6 p.m. PPL cut the power to the home.

The people who live in the home cannot return. No one was hurt in the fire.

A state police fire marshal has been called to investigate.