Schuylkill County Vineyard Getting Into Holiday Spirit

KLINGERSTOWN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After indulging on leftovers and taking in all the Black Friday deals, many spent Friday night ‘wining’ down at a vineyard in Schuylkill County where the Lighting of the Vineyard was taking place.

For Sierra Musa and her mother, stopping at Benigna’s Creek Vineyard and Winery on Black Friday is tradition.

“You kick off the Christmas season by watching the lights in the vineyard,” Musa said.

The family-owned business has been holding this community event for nearly 20 years.

“It started out as a customer appreciation night, but it has just grown and grown and grown,” owner Michael Masser said.

Not only is there plenty of wine for the thousands who choose to spend their Black Friday night here, but also the vineyard is lit with Christmas lights that dance to holiday music.

“Shop all day long, come back here at night, and just unwind and enjoy. And you don’t have to spend a dime if you don’t want to and if you want to pick up local wine, we’ll do that also,” Masser said.

With people scattered around the winery, some stay warm by the bonfires outside or others taking pictures by the Christmas tree inside. This free event isn’t just for the wine drinkers. It welcomes people of all ages to come enjoy the lights and get into the holiday spirit.

Families like eight-year-old Robert Patch’s took advantage of the opportunity to hop on a horse-drawn carriage and get a closer look at the vineyard and Christmas lights.

“Oh yeah, they were great. My favorite song, one of my favorite songs was on. Carols and Bells,” Patch said.

A local family winery sharing the Christmas spirit. The festivities continue again Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. at Benigna’s Creek Vineyard and Winery on Ridge Road in that part of Schuylkill County.