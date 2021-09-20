Schuylkill County teenager dead after fatal Wayne County crash over weekend

PRESTON TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County teenager is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Wayne County over the weekend.

According to an email from Wayne County Coroner Edward Howell, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 18th near 1346 Crosstown Highway, Lakewood, Wayne County.

16-year-old Nicholas M. Dunphy of Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt. Dunphy’s vehicle left the road and struck multiple trees.

An autopsy performed Monday determined the cause of death to be multiple traumatic injuries. The manner is accidental.