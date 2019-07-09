Schuylkill County Teen Working to Improve the Environment

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A 16 year old girl from Schuylkill County is determined to make her way to the Midwest to help the environment for future generations.

Hannah Burke, isn’t your average teenager.

She runs a community garden in Schuylkill Haven and even has her own gardening business called Best Buds.

The Blue Mountain High School sophomore is now trying to raise money to go to Minneapolis for this year’s Climate Reality Project training.

There she will with meet climate change experts and receive training on how to be more Eco-friendly.

“There is so much bad things going into the food you buy and it’s shipped from miles away so supporting local farmers is good because then you know the money will stay here,” Burke said.

Burke needs to raise about $1300 by the end of the month.

If you would like to donate here is a link to her Go Fund Me page.