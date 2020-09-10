Schuylkill County suicide prevention event spreads message despite cancellation due to COVID-19

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The pandemic has interrupted most annual events, but it won’t stop one non-profit from raising awareness about an issue that plagues the Schuylkill County community — suicide.

It’s one of the leading causes of death in the county and it has one of the highest rates in the state.

For the last six years, hundreds of people hit the track field for the annual Stomp Out Suicide event in Schuylkill County. The pandemic prevented the tradition from happening for a seventh year, but it isn’t stopping organizers making noise.

“It means everything to be able to get those resources out there so that people can know what is available to them,” Deborah Generella, co-chair of the Schuylkill County Suicide Prevention Task Force, said.

The suicide task force is posting different resources available in Schuylkill County on its social media sites. Every other day, new information will be posted through September for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

“There seems to be escalation of suicide around the holidays, so we kind of want to get the information into their hands before we get into the holiday season,” Susan Moyer, creator of Skook Stomps Out Suicide, said.

Both women in the task force have felt the loss of suicide. Generella’s son took his own life in 2003 and one of Moyer’s son’s friend’s died by suicide at just 14 years old. These experiences made the women dedicate their lives to raise awareness.

“It still means everything for people to recognize those signs and recognize what may be going on with your family members or your friends and knowing that you can reach out to them just as much as they can reach out to you,” Generella said.

When you see signs, the advocates encourage you to ask if a loved one is having thoughts of suicide.

“Some people think that if you ask it, then it will put the idea in their head. It’s actually the opposite. Most people want you to ask them,” Moyer said.

Since the start of these posts, the page has received a 2000 percent jump in views.