Schuylkill County roller rink makes major comeback

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Schuylkill County roller rink is making a major comeback after closing for several months. It’s now under new management.

Teens hit the rink on a Saturday night to show off their skating moves at Roller Roost in Pottsville.

When asked if they consider themselves good skaters, Keirra Jones and Abbey Garrity of Pottsville, in unison replied: “Yes, no, not at all.”

This is only the roller rink’s second weekend open since it abruptly closed in April after four decades of business. The rink was sold and, at first, the new owners planned to convert it into a warehouse.

“I was sad because I come here all the time, and it’s just my favorite place to hang out with all my friends,” said Maddy Azbell of Pottsville.

But the new owners had a change of heart. They decided to keep the good times rolling once they completed renovations, which they recently did.

“It’s so much fun. And I love that everything is like new colors and it’s all like really nice out on the skating rink,” Kenzie Bowers of Port Carbon said.

There’s food, arcade games and much more, making it a go-to spot for kids. The owners limit the capacity to 50 percent, have mask requirements and sanitize to keep everyone coming back amid the pandemic.

“We have lots of stuff to utilize and we are going to be open all week, on the weekends so it’s just a really safe and fun environment,” Roller Roost manager Lily Soyer said.

“I know I’ve been sitting at my house for about six months now. And for them to come out and just socialize and have fun with their friends is really important,” employee Cala Armenise said.

Now that Roller Roost is back, the good times don’t have to stop.

“Come to the Roller Roost,” Jones said.

“Yeah, come to the Roller Roost,” Garrity added.

Information on the Roller Roost’s hours can be found on their website.