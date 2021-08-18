Schuylkill County residents cleaning up after remnants of Tropical Storm Fred

VALLEY VIEW, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This series of storms started earlier Wednesday, causing damage in Schuylkill County.

Dramatic video shows the power of Mother Nature. This video was sent to Eyewitness News earlier Wednesday from a viewer in Schuylkill County. Now, some residents are left cleaning up the aftermath of the storm.

“I couldn’t believe it, like I was literally looking out my window like, oh my God, watching my stuff blow away,” Valley View resident Jodi Scheib said.

Scheib has lived in Schuylkill County for over 40 years. But she says she’s never seen anything like Wednesday’s weather in Valley View.













“It was really loud, and like, the house was even shaking. That’s how bad the wind was,” Scheib said.

The storm moved through the area while Scheib was making lunch in her second-floor apartment.

“It was about 12:30, 12;45 and I just heard this noise, and like the tornado watches were posted but I didn’t really think anything of it because we’re nestled here in the mountains,” Scheib said.

Scheib says it all happened fast, leaving trees in a nearby apple orchard uprooted. It also tore sections of the roof of a nearby barn apart.

“I saw the roof come off of the barn and the chimney to the barn is literally blown over on a smaller building on the other side of this barn,” Scheib said.

The National Weather Service will determine if a tornado did in fact touchdown in Schuylkill County.