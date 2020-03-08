Schuylkill County remembers Commissioner Frank Staudenmeier

ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Schuylkill County said a final goodbye to their commissioner Frank Staudenmeier.

A funeral service was held for the 69-year-old at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Ashland Saturday morning. Staudenmeier served as a commissioner for 18 years before his sudden death last Saturday.

There was a funeral procession following the morning service. The Washington Fire Company had an archway set up, many first responders paying their respects to the late commissioner.

“Frank was not a member of our fire department, but what he did for the emergency services on a county level will never be forgotten,” Ashland Fire Department Chief Philip Groody said.

