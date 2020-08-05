Schuylkill County pizza place recovers from pandemic while helping local businesses

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A long-time pizza and sub shop in Pottsville is making a comeback. The restaurant closed in the middle of the pandemic and now has new owners.

Their doors aren’t quite open yet, but the new owners are serving up support to other small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Charlie’s Pizza and Subs has been a Pottsville staple for 50-plus years. The restaurant closed its doors in March due to the pandemic but it’s now reopening under new management. The long-standing pizza and sub shop put a ‘temporarily closed’ sign up back in March at the start of the pandemic. Sometime in April the owners decided to close.

“I knew that there was a built-in base of customers. Loyal customers, great customers that was already there so we thought we could take that and add new customers in,” said Paul Platko, co-owner of Charlie’s.

Charlie’s has been serving food for about 65 years and was even named a historic landmark. Three men decided the restaurant’s time wasn’t up yet.

“We all have our own businesses. I’m a restaurateur. Paul is in real estate. Bob’s a baker. You bring those three elements together, it is a recipe for success,” said Savas Logthetides, co-owner of Charlie’s.

The building is getting a face-lift and will offer options like online ordering but the new menus stay true to tradition.

“We’re having a traditional menu, and then we’re going to add to that traditional menu. The Charlie’s way will be the same ingredients, the same way he made it,” said Robert Krohmer, co-owner of Charlie’s.

The owners are staying busy revamping the place, and serving up a helping hand. They’ve partnered with State Farm to feed local hair salon and barbershop workers. It’s one of many initiatives the local insurance company is doing to help uplift the community through the pandemic.

Jeremy Buchinsky with State Farm said, “We really want to build momentum like I said, to give back to the community and use local businesses in order to do it.”

Food from Charlie’s Pizza and Subs will be delivered to salons and barber shops in Schuylkill County on Friday. Businesses have until 9 p.m. to sign up.