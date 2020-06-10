Schuylkill County pastor discusses local Black Lives Matter movement

PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — People are protesting around the globe for the Black Lives Matter movement and now, a Schuylkill County pastor is taking a slightly different approach to share his stance.

Driving along Route 501 in Pine Grove, you don’t normally see people standing along the side of the road, but Wednesday morning there was a handful share a clear message to those driving by.

Pastor Jason Stump of Zion Blue Mountain UCC, his daughter and a family friend held their signs with that message up and waved to each passing vehicle. The pastor says the issue is not political.

“It’s this is good and this is evil. And I know what side God is on so i need to get on that side,” Stump said.

Stump admits he was nervous the first time he went out to do it Tuesday morning but reminds himself of the injustices black people face.

“They have to teach their children that there will be people in this world that won’t like you without knowing anything about you. The second they see you they are not going to like you. I never had to teach my child that so I can feel uncomfortable to 30 minutes or two hours,” Stump said.

The small crew received mostly positive reactions.

“You know as soon as you see one other person is there with you, even in spirit it made me feel better,” Stump said.



Negative reactions didn’t discourage them.

A guy stuck his arm out the window and gave me the middle finger and I didn’t know what to do. In my heart I just wanted to turn around because I was kind of embarrassed but I just kept waving and smiling because I was out here for a reason and I wanted him to know that reason,” Stump’s daughter Kathleen said.

The family says there is much more that can be done but this is just a small step anyone can do. Jason Stump said he got the idea after seeing a woman doing something similar along a road in Schuylkill Haven.