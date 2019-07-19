Schuylkill County organization shows off renovated house

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County organization celebrated a victory in its fight against blighted properties.

The Schuylkill County Land Bank showed off a fully renovated home in Ashland. Before the renovations, two severely blighted properties stood on the 1400 block of Centre Street.

Now the house has three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms and is fully equipped with heating, electric, and plumbing. It cost over $130,000 to rehabilitate. The Land Bank purchased the property in 2017 at a delinquent tax sale.

“We want to make sure that we do expand the supply of good housing for people in Schuylkill County in general and Ashland in particular and we think we’ve done that with this property,” Land Bank administrator Chris Gulotta said.

The house is still up for grabs, with an agreement of purchase pending. The Land Bank also held an open house for a renovated house in Delano.