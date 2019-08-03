Schuylkill County non-profit aims to help those with recovery from substance abuse

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The road to recovery can be a long one for those dealing with substance abuse. It’s why a local non-profit is trying to bring light to those who are on that road.

All aboard Safer Streets for Tamaqua’s Little Feet’s 14 passenger bus. This vehicle will take people recovering from substance and alcohol abuse on sober social outings.

“It means everything. It means you will have something to look forward to stay on the road of sobriety,” Tammy Sienkiewicz of Safer Streets for Tamaqua’s Little Feet said.

The non-profit organization geared toward supporting recovering addicts bought this bus because they noticed a lack of transportation in the area. Fully funded through fundraising and donations, it will give Schuylkill and Carbon County residents going through recovery a chance to get out of their own heads and into the community.

When you get on their Hope on Wheels bus, you can be assured that transportation is free and you know you’ll have a good time without the use of drugs and alcohol.

Opening doors for entertainment and meeting others who have also made a turn toward a sober life.

“Maybe a friend has a job that’s one or two towns away, but they are looking to hire people. You just can’t get there. Here’s a way to network and meet that person and maybe your next job is right around the corner,” Sienkiewicz said.

Sienkiewicz and her husband started Safer Streets Tamaqua after their daughter died from an overdose more than three years ago.

“It was born out of love and tragedy and hope. Our main goal is to make sure no other parent buries their child,” Sienkiewicz said.

Overdoses in Pennsylvania are reported down 18 percent from 2017 to 2018. Safer Streets Tamaqua hopes to continue driving those numbers down, providing rides for those to enjoy the sober life. The first stop is Sunday to Dorney Park.

For more information visit saferstreetstamaqua.com or facebook.com/saferstreetsfortamaquaslittlefeet/.