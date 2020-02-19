Schuylkill County man to stand trial on arson and domestic violence charges

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Schuylkill County man accused of arson and domestic violence will head to trial on the charges.

55-year-old Brian Mullins was arrested last month after a house fire broke out on Margaretta Street in Schuylkill Haven.

According to court documents he and the victim, Lisa Keller, were at the home the night of the fire.

The victim told police the two were talking when Mullins flipped a table on her and attacked her before he went to the basement.

She was sent to the hospital the night of the fire.

He is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges charges. Mullins denies the charges.



“I didn’t set the house on fire. Had four cats in the house. I didn’t set it on fire.” Said Brian Mullins, defendant.

He is behind bars at the Schuylkill County Jail on $20,000 bail.