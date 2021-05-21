Schuylkill County man sentenced to over four years in prison on drug charges

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Schuylkill County man has been sentenced to over four years in prison for conspiring to possess and distribute fentanyl, according to acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler.

According to the release, Sean Scott, 43, of Schuylkill County, was sentenced to 51 months in jail followed by four years of supervised release. Scott’s involvement in the charged conspiracy began in May 2017 and through November 2017.

Scott had previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess and distribute between 280 and 400 grams of fentanyl throughout Luzerne and Schuylkill Counties.