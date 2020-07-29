Schuylkill County man sentenced for heroin trafficking

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Shenendoah man has received a 30-month imprisonment sentence for heroin trafficking conspiracy in Schuylkill and Luzerne Counties.

According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, Carlos Correa, 32, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute over 100 grams of heroin, equivalent to 4,000 bags of the substance. The drug conspiracy took place in Shenandoah and Hazleton from 2012-2015.

The FBI, Pennsylvania State Police and Shenandoah Police investigated the case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos