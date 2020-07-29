Schuylkill County man sentenced for heroin trafficking

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Shenendoah man has received a 30-month imprisonment sentence for heroin trafficking conspiracy in Schuylkill and Luzerne Counties.

According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, Carlos Correa, 32, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute over 100 grams of heroin, equivalent to 4,000 bags of the substance. The drug conspiracy took place in Shenandoah and Hazleton from 2012-2015.

The FBI, Pennsylvania State Police and Shenandoah Police investigated the case.