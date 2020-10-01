Schuylkill County man raises funds, holds barbecues for shelter animals

PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Schuylkill County man is on a mission to show his appreciation for animals with barbecue.

Joe Kowalchick spent Thursday afternoon grilling burgers, steak and chicken for the benefit for shelter dogs at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA in Pine Grove.

“I try to cook them well done so it’s easier for the dogs,” Kowalchick said.

Kowalchick travels to different shelters cooking burgers and serving them up to the dogs there.

“They’re well taken care of, they have full bellies every night. This is just a treat for them,” he told Eyewitness News.

Lightning, the dog that had been at the shelter the longest, got to chow down on a steak as a special treat.

“When he called us, you know, absolutely, let’s get this rocking and rolling,” Lori Sult, an employee at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA said. “Not only will my shelter love it but I’m sure other shelters will absolutely love it also.”

Kowalchick says he was motivated to start his initiative, which he calls Barking for Burgers, to return the gift that his dogs give to him.

“If you have a bad day, you can walk in, they don’t care. They, they love you so like I said, it’s, I’m just trying to pay them back for all the joy they gave me,” he said.

Kowalchick is looking for sponsors and donations so he can travel to more shelters, with hopes of making dogs “Bark for Burgers” across the nation.

Barking for Burgers also feeds liver to the cats at the SPCA.

