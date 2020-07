SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A McAdoo man who was the focus of a nationwide manhunt will be sentenced today in a federal court in Scranton.

Shawn Christy was convicted last year on 11 federal charges after allegedly threatening to kill President Donald J. Trump and other public officials in 2018.

