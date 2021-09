FRACKVILLE, SCHUYKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal grand jury indicted a Schuylkill County man on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

36-year-old Aaron Gray from Frackville is under indictment for planning to sell methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin.

They also say he had a pistol with an obliterated serial number. If convicted, Gray could face life behind bars.