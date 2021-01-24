Schuylkill County man found dead in Berks County quarry

MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Schuylkill County man is dead after running away from police Friday.

Muhlenberg Police encountered 23-year-old Joshua Fontanez-Rodriguez, who was a suspect in a retail theft at Target Friday morning. According to Muhlenberg Township Police, one of the officers stepped outside to verify his identification and Fontanez-Rodriguez ran off heading south.

Police say officers were concerned about Fontanez-Rodriguez running on the nearby Norfolk Southern railroad tracks because they are heavily trafficked. Instead, Fontanez-Rodriguez followed a trail along the west edge of the quarry.

Officers stated Fontanez-Rodriguez lost his footing on the edge of the quarry and fell 65 to 85 feet into the water. Fontanez-Rodriguez was last seen standing on the bank and when officers caught up to him, he was no longer there.

Officers pleaded with him to swim to the shore but the quarry walls are very steep. Police say when Fontanez-Rodriguez fell in, the surface temperature of the water was 31 degrees.

Schuylkill County Hose Co #2 assisted with rescue efforts. Rescue crews searched for hours on Friday. They continued the search on Saturday when the body of Fontanez-Rodriguez was found around noon.

This investigation is still on going. Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Foreback will have more information on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.