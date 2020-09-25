Schuylkill County man faces drug and firearm charges

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania State Police and members of the Schuylkill County Drug Task Force executed two search and seizures the arrest of an Ashland man.

The first search, in a Butler Township residence, resulted in the seizure of approximately 100 grams of methamphetamine, approximately $1,300 and items of drug paraphernalia utilized for the packaging, repackaging, and weighing of controlled substances.

A secondary search was also executed at a Columbia County residence on September 22nd. That search resulted in five firearms being seized.

Mylan A. Martin was charged with violations of the controlled substance, drug, device and cosmetic act, two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two felony counts of persons not to possess/us/manufacture, control, sell, or transfer firearms, one felony count of receiving stolen property, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of drug paraphernalia.

Additional narcotics and criminal charges will be filed against Martin as a result of search and seizure warrants issued at the Schuylkill County and Columbia County residences.