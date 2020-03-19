Schuylkill County issues Declaration of Disaster Emergency

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Schuylkill County has issued a Declaration of Disaster Emergency.

The purpose is to provide authorization for emergency management measures required to reduce the severity of the disaster and protect affected residents.

The county courthouse and the government offices will remain open, however county commissioners ask people not enter unless it is absolutely necessary. Those who do not have official business or are visibly sick will not be allowed in.

Required payments to county offices are encouraged to be sent by mail or by credit card. A deposit box will be available inside the public entrance to the courthouse for in-person payments.

Payments submitted in person must be done via check or money order. Cash will not be accepted. Envelopes will be available as needed.