Schuylkill County fire company seeks missing radio

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local fire company is searching for a radio.

The Friedensburg Fire Company lost a yellow Motorola radio with Friedensburg Fire Company stickers on it worth $4,500 in the area of Swartz Valley Road and Luckenbill Road in Wayne Township sometime between June 5th and June 7th.

The radio was last seen on the ground just off the road. When members of the department went to look for the radio, it was gone.

The radio has since been turned on twice and the emergency button was activated once but immediately turned off.