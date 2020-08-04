Schuylkill County saw heavy rain from tropical storm, local farmer hoping for more

PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A small community in Schuylkill County that is prone to flooding got off the hook today with only an inch or two of rain.

North Tulpehocken Street usually runs into problems when storms roll through but that wasn’t the case today. Only 1-2 inches of rain fell in the most southern tip of Schuylkill County on Tuesday.

Port Carbon saw its heaviest amount of rainfall in the morning. Mill Creek was flowing— but water levels didn’t exceed its capacity.

Over in Pine Grove, the rainfall lightened up which was good news for first responders.

“When you start talking about needing some rain and it’s going to be a significant amount of rain it’s like the hair on the back of people’s necks start standing up because you don’t know what we’re going to get,” said Brandon Strouphauer, 2nd Assistant Fire Chief at the Pine Grove Hose Hook & Ladder No. 1.

The local fire companies were prepared to help the community, but the calls never came in.

“Nothing today other than one tree down in the township, but no other storm-related incidents,” said Strouphauer.

The residents in Pine Grove are thankful because flooding in this town doesn’t take much rain at all.

“Some people see it as a blessing—some people like farmers would like to see more rain,” said Strouphauer.

A local dairy farmer in Washington Township says he wasn’t worried about Tropical Storm Isaias.

“I wasn’t. I was just hoping we got rain that’s what we needed,” said Eric Wolfe.

Wolfe, a third-generation farmer at MAR-K Farms, says it’s been a dry season for crops over the past month.





“Probably being as dry as it was we might be a week to two weeks later to chopping up and combining,” said Wolfe.

If the dry spell continues, Wolfe said it could eventually cut into his profits to purchase feed. “Well if it would have been too dry we would have had to buy in corn for the milk cows and soy beans to make feed.”

But MAR-K Farms received the perfect amount of rainfall Tuesday. “We’d rather have an inch, an inch and a half than five, six inches,” said Wolfe.

And they are even hoping for a little more. “It’d be nice to get a little bit here every week from now until harvest season,” said Wolfe.

Harvest Season is the end of September into October. Wolfe is hoping to see some rainfall every four days or so until then to harvest on time.