Schuylkill County Fair draws a big crowd

(WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of people attended the 36th annual Schuylkill County Fair Wednesday.

Visitors enjoyed plenty of food, games, and rides. The week-long event also features all kinds of animals including tigers, cows, donkeys, and bunnies.

The theme this year is agriculture. State representative Dan Meuser even stopped by earlier Wednesday night.

“The people here are just having a great time. Anybody who comes down, just look around and see all of the rides, all the kids laughing having a good time. The food is incredible,” Meuser said.

“We’re jam-packed for six days. Monday morning was Christmas morning for our board. We got to unwrap our present and give it to the residents of Schuylkill County, for so many people they come home to the Schuylkill County Fair,” fair president Paul Kennedy said.

The Schuylkill County Fair runs until August 3.