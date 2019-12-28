Schuylkill County expects more money from hotel tax revenue

(WBRE/WYOU) — Schuylkill County is expecting even more money from the hotel tax revenue.

Originally the Schuylkill County Treasurer’s Office budgeted about $48,000 of revenue but requested commissioners to appropriate that number by $66,000.

The increase is for anticipated revenue during November and December. The hotel tax revenue will help the county’s visitors bureau promote tourism. County treasurer Linda Marchalk says the point of the hotel tax revenue is to draw in more tourists and it’s been a bustling year for Pottsville.

“They did that big concert in the summertime, a whole block party. Activities galore,” Marchalk said.

A portion of the money also goes to the Schuylkill County Fire Training Academy and the county’s economic development program.