Schuylkill County Active Shooter Training

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Mass shootings dominate news headlines. Even as recently as Monday’s Walmart shooting in Oklahoma.

Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead shows us how local organizations are taking steps to prevent these tragedies here at home.

“The importance of active shooter training within the county, commonwealth, the nation, is because the instincts have gone up dramatically in the last few years,” explained John Matz Schuylkill County Emergency Management Coordinator.

In response to recent tragedies stemming from gun violence, the Pine Grove Hose Hook And Ladder Company is holding an active shooter training. They feel it’s important to be prepared for a situation they hope to never see.

“Trying to get leadership within to attend training to take the information back, formulate a plan of what they should be doing in their individual organizations to be ready for it invade the unlikely instance that it may happen,” said John Matz, Schuylkill County EMA.

Dozens attended the seminar lead by the FBI office in Allentown. People came from local emergency response teams, schools, municipal authorities, and even nursing homes.

“We have about 190 residents and about 300 employees and we’re always looking to keep the building safe. It’s just a crazy world today. You gotta do whatever you can do to keep the building safe,” added Rick Beuchler, Schuylkill Center Skilled Nursing Facility.

All those who attended had one goal in mind. Keeping the Schuylkill County community safe.

“They’re all across the nation. There’s no time, reason, or place. All the time. You hear it all the time. Keep the place safe is the main goal,” added Beuchler.