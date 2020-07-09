Schuylkill Community Action to continue providing relief

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday Governor Wolf announced to extend eviction protection for people impacted by the pandemic.

It was expected to expire this month but will now last through August. While people still worry what will happen next, a local non-profit is working to provide relief. Schuylkill Community Action opened applications for their renters relief program. The staff is already busy answering the call to serve.

“They want to know what’s available to them and you know if they are going to be able to afford where they are living if their income were effected,” case manager Samantha Shoup said.

Last month, the county appointed the non-profit as the lead agency in the 2020 Pennsylvania Cares Rent program. Qualified applicants can receive up to $750 to cover rent for up to six months, assuring recipients that they will keep a roof over their heads.

“Really gives people a peace of mind and a chance to re-establish their situation,” Schuylkill Community Action director of planning Dave Young said.

Funds are available for people who lost their job after March 1st or experienced an income drop of 30 percent or more due to the pandemic. The renter and landlord must fill out an application.

“I think a lot of people are going to benefit from it and it’s going to get people back on their feet and give them that security of ‘they have a home to go to’,” case manager Ryan Fegley said.

Schuylkill Community Action will be accepting applications through the end of September. The application is posted on their website.