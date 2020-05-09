Defiant Schuylkill County to move to yellow phase

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Schuylkill County officials plan to move the county from red to yellow beginning next week.

In a letter addressed to Governor Tom Wolf, officials say it is their intention to move from red to yellow effective May 15th, 2020.

Officials state in the letter they have met the stay at home order, residents have followed social distancing guidelines, and as a result, “our local healthcare facilities do not lack the capacity to effectively treat these patients going forward.”

The letter’s closing reads in part: “Schuylkill County plans to move forward and will require businesses who are ready to re-open to follow CDC guidelines including requirements such as hand washing, social distancing, and masks until further guidance is received for the county to move to the Green Phase.”

