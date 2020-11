SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Schuylkill Haven Area School District held a drive-thru Veterans Day celebration.

Students from the high school, middle school and elementary school stood outside waving flags and holding signs. Veterans drove around all three schools, some welling up with emotion.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, they couldn’t hold their typical celebration inside.

Nicole Rogers will have more on the celebration on later editions of Eyewitness News.