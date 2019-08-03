Schott Glass manufacturing plant celebrates 50 years

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the golden anniversary for a local glass manufacturing facility.

Saturday was a day of reunions for the workers at the Schott Glass manufacturing plant. It’s been 50 years since the plant first opened in Duryea. Current employees and retired employees along with their families, were invited for a celebration that included food, fun, and importantly, good memories. Julie Lucarella, human resources generalist for the company, says that not only was the plant a place of work but it also was a home for the employees.

“These people worked 24/7. We are a 365-day operation. They missed holidays, family events, so the workers that they were with became their family,” Lucarella said.

Employees and retirees were excited to see each other and to also see the recently renovated plant.

“A lot of them left prior to our renovations, so they were excited to go back in, see where they worked, and see how much it has changed,” Lucarella said.

“We all had a great time working here. It’s work but it’s just a great time. We had lots of fun and I miss it very much,” Stephen Krenitsky, retired vice president of operations said. “I wanna come back to work.”

The glass manufactured at the Schott plant is used for a wide range of products, including glasses that are in the world’s largest telescopes, night vision products for the military, laser glass for removing wrinkles, fiber optics, just about any technical operation you can imagine.

“The things that were accomplished here as far as technology, nobody in the world did some of the products that were made here, nobody,” Krenitsky said.

The Duryea Schott production site was the first site in the United States. Although Rob Gomeau, the current site manager for the plant, has only been working with the company for four months, he says the pride of the plant’s accomplishments runs deep.

“It has a sense of pride here, that I saw when I first decided to join the company, and obviously, we see that today with how many people have come to join us,” Gomeau said.